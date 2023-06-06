Weakley County Sheriff’s Office releases more details in fatal shooting

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting on Haygood Road just outside Martin.

Sheriff Terry McDade says the victim is identified as 42-year-old Mason Arnold, of Martin.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 4:30 Tuesday morning and found Arnold with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transported to Nashville to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

McDade says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that no charges have been filed at this time.