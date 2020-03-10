(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Weakley County Spelling Bee Champion Brenley Little, of Greenfield, joined 53 other spellers in Nashville Saturday to see who would take the state’s top spot.

Though she survived the first round, Brenley was felled in the second by the word “basilisk,” a legendary serpent king.

On Monday, the 13-year-old daughter of Brent and Leslie Little, her escorts to the competition, enthusiastically recounted a day of Tennessee Titan hospitality. The Titans serve as the host and sponsor of the annual event.

The day began with registration and a healthy array of fruits and vegetables for the participants, Little reported. Next were the formal gathering of the competitors and an overview of the rules.

“Yeti” was Little’s first successful spelling. She was number 19 of the 54 students participating. Several of her fellow spellers didn’t survive the first round and more went down in the second, the round that also ended Little’s chances of proceeding to the national competition in Maryland. She estimated that approximately 40 remained as she took her seat.

Little grinned broadly as she recounted that, for her efforts, she collected a lunch box, t-shirt, pin and certificate – and – given that she and her family were in Nashville, a shopping trip and visit to the Loveless Café.