Weakley County spelling champs secure spots in regional Bee

Four Weakley County spelling champions will compete Saturday in the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee at Nissan Stadium.

The top two spellers from that live event will then move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Spelling champions bound for Nashville are Gleason 8th grader Luke Lawrence, Greenfield 5th grader Alik Archie, Martin Elementary 5th grader Madison Davis, and the Weakley County Spelling Bee and Martin Middle School Champion Alina Vo who is an 8th grader.

“We are thrilled that Weakley County has secured four of the 50 spots available for the regional spelling bee. Our students were up against other elementary and middle school winners from more than 50 counties and successfully earned their place. We congratulate the students, families and teachers who have invested in our champions thus far and wish them well this weekend,” said Terri Stephenson, coordinator for the Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee.

The Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee is held each year in March at Nissan Stadium and is free and open to the public. The top two spellers receive an all-expense paid trip to represent the state in the national competition in D.C.

Actor, director, educator, and lifelong children’s literacy advocate LeVar Burton will serve as the host for Bee Week 2022 at D.C.’s Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.