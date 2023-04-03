Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame 3rd Annual Golf Scramble set for April 20

Registration for the 3rd Annual Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Scramble is underway.

The four-person scramble will be held April 20 at the Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon, with registration beginning at 11:00, lunch will be available from 11:30 to 12:15, and the shotgun start at 12:30.

All proceeds from the event fund scholarships for student athletes across the county.

One female and one male are chosen from all four Weakley County High Schools. They are chosen based upon their academic success, citizenship, sportsmanship, and athletic success.

During the past three years, $24,000 has been awarded to those student-athletes.

The 2022 recipients were:

Dresden: Parker Ferrell and Trey Eddings

Gleason: Carrington Lifsey and Kolton Crochet

Greenfield: Edie Darby and Will Harris

Westview: Brooklyn Young and Garner Anderson

In conjunction with the outing, the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be announced.

Registration forms for the golf scramble can be found on the website, at Persimmon Hills Golf Course, or any Hall of Fame Board Member.

The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held August 12.