Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2nd Annual Golf Scramble

Registration is underway for the 2nd Annual Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Scramble.

The four-person scramble will be April 21st at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

All proceeds from the event fund scholarships for student athletes across the county.

One female and one male are chosen from all four Weakley County High Schools based on their academic success, citizenship, sportsmanship, and athletic success.

Last year’s recipients were Kellie Warren and Trevor Moore from Dresden; Chasney Brawner and Elijah Young from Gleason; Maura Shelton and Blaine Cooper from Greenfield; and Porter Mantooth and Layne Pierpoint from Westview.

Registration forms for the golf scramble are available on the Hall of Fame website, at Persimmon Hills Golf Course, or from any Hall of Fame Board member.

The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held August 13th with its inaugural class including Chad Clifton, Lin Dunn, Bettye Giles, Dr. Mark Hardy, Derrick Jones, Popeye Jones, Ashley McElhiney Ayers, Tara Tansil Gentry, Paul Tinkle, and Gram Vowell.