Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday

The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class Saturday.

Chris Brinkley will serve as emcee for the ceremony where 10 honorees will be inducted.

The class includes Chad Clifton, Lin Dunn, Bettye Giles, Dr. Mark Hardy, Derrick Jones, Popeye Jones, Ashley McElhiney Ayers, Tara Tansil-Gentry, Paul Tinkle, and Graham Vowell.

The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday night at 6:30 in the University Center Ballroom at UT Martin.