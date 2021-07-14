Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: Ashley McElhiney-Ayers

The inaugural class for the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame includes ten individuals and one team.

One of the individuals recognized is former Gleason Lady Bulldog, Ashley McElhiney-Ayers, who tells Thunderbolt Radio News about being named to the inaugural Hall of Fame class.

(AUDIO)

McElhiney-Ayers graduated Gleason in 1999 and left as the all-time leader scorer with 2,074 points and 604 assists.

She says her favorite memory of playing in Weakley County is a pretty obvious choice.

(AUDIO)

McElhiney-Ayers went on to play for Vanderbilt and was the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2001, 2002, and 2003, leading the Commodores to an SEC Championship and a runner-up finish.

She was also a member of the Gold Medal team representing the USA in the World University Games, was named the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year in 2002, and became the first female coach of a male professional team when she was hired by the ABA’s Nashville Rhythm in 2004.

When asked why athletics are so important to a community like Weakley County, she said…

(AUDIO)

Ashley McElhiney-Ayers and her husband, Joel, are currently coaching the USJ Lady Bruins.