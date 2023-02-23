Weakley County SRO charged with statutory rape

A Weakley County School Resource Officer is charged with statutory rape after authorities were notified Wednesday of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student.

Following an investigation by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Kristen Taylor Childress, the School Resource Officer at Dresden High School, was arrested Thursday on a charge of Aggravated Statutory Rape after she admitted to sex acts with the 15-year-old victim.

The arrest affidavit states the incident took place in the summer or early fall of last year at Childress’ home in Palmersville.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier said, “We’ve been notified by law enforcement that the School Resource Officer is no longer an employee of the Sheriff’s Department. School Resource Officers serve schools at the discretion of the Sheriff’s Department and the Martin Police Department. We will continue to work alongside and fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.”