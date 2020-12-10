Thursday’s WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collected over 3,000 more cans than last year, with Weakley County students donating 15,146 cans to WE CARE Ministries.

Assistant Athletic Director for Academic & Student-Athlete Services Danelle Fabianich tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Fabianich explains what it means to her and the Skyhawk Athletics Department to give back…

(AUDIO)

The cans are donated to the food pantry of WE CARE Ministries which helps feed the needy in Weakley County.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and UT Martin Athletics.

Dresden High School is also collecting cans, but will be donating those to Santa’s Helpers in Dresden.