Weakley County students who began the school year learning from home are slowly returning to the classroom.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier told the Weakley County School Board Thursday night…

(AUDIO)

Frazier says eight students and six staff members are currently positive for COVID-19, with 106 students and seven staff members in quarantine.

Frazier credits the schools’ safety teams and faculty with working together to keep Weakley County Schools open and safe.

Thanksgiving break will be November 25th through the 27th with Christmas break set for December 18th through January 4th.