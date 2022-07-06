Weakley County students test above state average

Dire predictions of COVID-related learning loss fueled tutoring, after school, and summer programs across the state and had educators anxiously awaiting the results of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing program. Results released today show Weakley County students testing at above the state average in 23 of 26 areas tested and outperforming their own scores from the previous testing year.

TNReady is a part of TCAP and is designed to assess student understanding, not just basic memorization and test-taking skills in math, English Language Arts, social studies, and science. The 2022 results show Weakley County middle and high school students outperforming previous testing in 8 out of 18 age-graded subject areas. Students in grades 3, 4, and 5 outperformed previous testing in math and English Language Arts.

“We understand that policy-makers are especially attentive to achievement scores like those just released, so we are very pleased to share data underscoring what we know in Weakley to be true,” said Betsi Foster, Assistant Director of Weakley County Schools. “Our students and the professionals who teach and guide them are some of the best in the state. Yes, they can test well but they are also growing. We look forward to sharing growth results later this year.”

Some of the greatest strides were in younger students’ work with the English Language Arts (ELA). Third grade Weakley Countians increased their scores by 12.2% from 2021 which put them at 16.6% above the state average and first among all the county districts in northwest Tennessee. Third graders also excelled at math at 14% higher than the state average, placing fifth out of the 22 districts in the area.

Fifth grade ELA scores showed Weakley County as second among area districts and third in science.

Sixth grade ELA scores were 13.9% above the previous year. Eighth grade math was 12.1% above the state average.

Algebra II testing showed Weakley County students fourth among 18 area districts.

Both Instructional Supervisors for the County, Terri Stephenson and Donald Ray High point to teachers embracing and fine tuning newly adopted curriculum and a clear set of objectives as foundational aspects to the County’s success.

“We set objectives for 21-22 school year based on planning, use of data, and differentiating instruction based on what that data showed us,” said High, who supervises middle and high school instruction. “Every professional development, professional learning community, and instructional coach meeting were structured around these three objectives. Every decision that was made was made strategically.”

Initially concerned about implementing a new curriculum while simultaneously adjusting to pandemic precautions, the supervisors now enthusiastically applaud the students and teachers who overcame challenges and excelled.

“The curriculum was a part of the equation,” noted Stephenson, Elementary Supervisor. “But it was the teachers who attended professional developments, took our vision, and carried out what needed to happen in the classroom. They are the hardest working group and deserve credit for leading our students to new heights. And of course, our students, ultimately, showed exactly what we mean when we talk about WeakleyStrong. We are so proud of them.”

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)