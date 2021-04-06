Weakley County summer school schedule

Weakley County Schools has set both a summer learning camp for grades 1-5 and a bridge camp for students entering grades 6-8 for four weeks, May 28 through June 25, with Memorial Day off.

School Communications Director Karen Campbell says these special options are in addition to traditional summer school which will still be offered to high school students who need to remediate a course. These courses will begin May 28. The time to complete the work varies per course.

All students in the legislated special programming will receive six hours of daily instruction five days a week in reading, math, RTI² services, and physical activity. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Specific opening and closing hours will be determined by each school.

Students will be invited to participate in the summer programs based on their most recent assessments. Those who show learning loss or a need for remediation in math and reading will be the priority. The letters of invitation will be mailed by April 23. Other students who are interested may apply by contacting the school principal. Student participation is required for the full four weeks.

“Since we were able to continue in-person classes throughout the year, we anticipate that the expected learning loss many districts will experience will be minimal,” noted Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier. “However, we are grateful for the additional funding to further invest in our students and for the teachers, cafeteria workers, nurses, bus drivers, and support staff who will make the weeks possible.”