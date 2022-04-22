Weakley County surpasses 1,000 early votes for May 3 primaries

Over 1,000 early votes have been cast, thus far, in Weakley County’s May 3rd primaries.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says with 227 early and absentee votes Thursday, 1,078 votes, thus far, have been cast for the Republican and Democratic Primaries next month.

Of that number, 1,026 have voted Republican and 52 have voted Democrat.

Early voting hours Friday are 8:30 until 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 until noon at both the Election Commission Office in Dresden and Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Next week, early voting will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 until 4:00 at the Election Commission Office and Thursday from 8:30 until 4:00 at the Masonic Lodge.

Early voting ends next Thursday.