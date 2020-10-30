On the last day of Tennessee’s early voting, Weakley County surpassed the 10,000 mark.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt News that Weakley County had 10,568 total early votes in the two-week period, with an even 800 voters taking advantage of the last day.

Weakley County saw 9,853 vote in person and 715 by absentee for the November 3rd election, that totals 55.2 percent of all registered voters in Weakley County.

For people who did not vote early, they will go to their respective polling station for Election Day this Tuesday.