Weakley County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases

Weakley County surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a little over a year after the coronavirus pandemic began.

With six new positive cases Wednesday, Weakley County now has 4,002 total cases; 55 of those are active cases.

Since last year, there have been 61 deaths contributed to the virus with 67 hospitalizations.

According to information from the Tennessee Department of Health, over the last week the average positive percentage in Weakley County has been 8.9%.