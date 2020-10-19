Weakley County has surpassed 4,000 early votes in the first five days of early voting for the November 3rd election.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 4,034 have voted early in-person with 775 voting in-person Monday.

Britt says with the huge turnout of voters, he’s thankful for the satellite voting location being implemented in Martin.

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday from 8:30 until 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 until noon at both the Election Office in Dresden and Martin Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Extended hours will be Wednesday, October 28th and Thursday, October 29th from 8:30 until 6:00.

October 29th is the last day of early voting.