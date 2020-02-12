The Weakley County School System has named its Teachers of the Year.

Lauren Campbell, a Kindergarten teacher at Martin Primary, Tori Shepherd, who teaches 6th Grade Social Studies and 7th and 8th Grade English Language Arts at Sharon School, and Linda Farmer, a high school math teacher at Greenfield School, were recognized as Teachers of the Year and will now move on to a regional level and possibly be named the state’s Teacher of the Year.

Teachers of the Year by school in Pre-K through 4th Grade are Alyssa Bynum, Dresden Elementary School; Sherri Brawner, Gleason School; Jan Mitchell, Greenfield School; April Fishel, Martin Elementary School; Lauren Campbell, Martin Primary School; Kristi Parsley, Sharon School.

In 5th Grade through 8th Grade, teaching peers selected Katie West, Dresden Middle School; Amy Orr, Gleason School; Anna Bryant, Greenfield School; Robin Pape, Martin Elementary School; Becky Mullins, Martin Middle School; Tori Shepherd, Sharon School.

For 9th Grade through 12th Grade, the school Teachers of the Year are Jacob Abbott, Dresden High School; Jessica Collins, Gleason School; Linda Farmer, Greenfield School; Kimberly Elliott, Westview High School.