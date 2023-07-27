Weakley County teams prepare for high school football season

High school football returns in three weeks, and Weakley County teams are primed for the final stretch before their season openers.

Westview and Dresden kick off the year on Thursday, Aug. 17, at UT Martin. Last season, Dresden defeated Westview 28-13. Both teams finished 2022 with a record of 9-3 and ended their seasons in the second round of the state playoffs. The Chargers won a second consecutive Region 7-2A championship last year, while the Lions were Region 6-1A runner-up.

Then on Friday, Aug. 18, Gleason visits Fulton County and Greenfield hosts Perry County.

The Gleason Bulldogs went 5-5 last season and missed making a second straight playoff appearance. After their 1-8 finish last year, the Greenfield Yellowjackets welcome back Don Pitt as head coach. Both teams look to compete for a postseason berth in 2023.

Westview moves to Class 3A in football this season. The Chargers will compete in Region 7-3A with Bolivar, Covington, Dyersburg, Liberty, McNairy Central, Ripley and Scotts Hill.

Dresden, Gleason and Greenfield are members of Region 7-1A with Halls, Humboldt, Lake County, South Fulton and Union City.