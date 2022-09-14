Weakley County to allocate ARP funds for municipal water and wastewater improvements

Weakley County will allocate just over $3.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipal water and wastewater system improvements.

The county’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee passed a resolution this week to allocate the funding to the cities of Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon.

County Mayor Jake Bynum…

Through the allocation, Dresden will receive $733,000 dollars, Gleason $646,000 dollars, Greenfield $680,000 dollars, Martin receives $1.1 million dollars, and Sharon $629,000 dollars.

The resolution now goes before the full Weakley County Commission when it meets Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 in the Commission Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse.