Weakley County to allocate ARP funds for municipal water and wastewater improvements
Weakley County will allocate just over $3.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipal water and wastewater system improvements.
The county’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee passed a resolution this week to allocate the funding to the cities of Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon.
County Mayor Jake Bynum…
Through the allocation, Dresden will receive $733,000 dollars, Gleason $646,000 dollars, Greenfield $680,000 dollars, Martin receives $1.1 million dollars, and Sharon $629,000 dollars.
The resolution now goes before the full Weakley County Commission when it meets Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 in the Commission Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse.