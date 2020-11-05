Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open free drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions Saturday, including a site in Weakley County.

Weakley County’s free testing site will be at Martin Fire Station in the University Plaza from 9:00 until noon.

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will be on-site collecting nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories.

Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.