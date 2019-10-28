According to Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director John Hatler, after two years of discussion, a Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame is becoming a reality.

The nonprofit organization was officially chartered October 1, 2019, with twelve individuals across the county collaborating in the effort. The effort was spearheaded by Coach Lin Dunn, who has been inducted into multiple Sports Hall of Fames (National, State, and Local) and former Past President and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board Member Wayne McCreight.

Organizing members met multiple times to create a Hall that highlights the athletic achievements and endeavors of Weakley Countians.

The Hall will be in a centralized location where fans and visitors will have access to state of the art mediums to learn about each inductee. Additionally, the Hall will also be replicated in each community, at the place of their choosing—which will be chosen by community representatives.

The Inaugural Class will be announced at the luncheon before the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Scramble on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The event will be held at the Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon, Tennessee.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted August 15th, with opening remarks to begin at 7 pm, with dinner and inductions to follow. At the banquet, the top male and female student-athletes from all four county high schools from the 2019-2020 academic year will be recognized as well.