Weakley County United Way hosting virtual silent auction; lawnmower, and tailgate pack giveaways

United Way of West Tennessee and Weakley County will be hosting a Virtual Silent Auction and several BIG Giveaways toward the end of March for the annual LIVE UNITED Weakley County fundraiser.

All donations will benefit Weakley County local partner agencies.

Out of caution for health and safety, the annual LIVE UNITED BBQ Sales have been replaced with a Virtual Silent Auction.

The event will take place on Facebook beginning at 6 pm Friday, March 19 to 6 pm Sunday, March 21.

Item photos and descriptions will be live for bids under the discussion tab of the event page: fb.me/e/1eDMDkKQK (visit @LiveUnitedTN on to find the link under the “Events” tab).

The community will have another opportunity to help raise funds for their local agencies.

As part of the lawnmower and tailgate package giveaways, participants can donate to receive tickets through Eventbrite for their chance to win one of two Cub Cadet lawnmowers or a Titans tailgate package, sponsored by MTD, Parker Hannifin, and Tate Family Foods.

Tickets options include $2 for one entry, $5 for three entries, and $10 for 10 entries. There is NO limit to ticket donations/entries.

This event will run from 6 pm Friday, March 19 to 11:59 pm Friday, March 26.

Participants can donate to enter to win by visiting our website at uwwt.org/#donate then selecting “LIVE UNITED WEAKLEY COUNTY” in the “Choose A Campaign” option.

“We couldn’t host our annual LIVE UNITED events in 2020 because the pandemic had just begun to rear its ugly head,” said Krista Paul, Weakley County Resource Director. “While this year’s events look a bit different, they are no less crucial to the health, education, financial stability, and overall equity of the community, and they’re certainly no less exciting and rewarding to donors!”

United Way also welcomes donations from those who are unable to participate in the silent auction or giveaways.

All contributions stay local to benefit the Weakley County community.

Contact Krista Paul, Weakley County Resource Director, at kbpaul@unitedway.tn.org to donate or to receive more information about these events.

A special thanks to the Weakley County local United Way board and affiliate companies for sponsoring LIVE UNITED Weakley County 2021!