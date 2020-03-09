The State Tournament fields are set for the TSSAA Girls Basketball Championships this week in Murfreesboro, and Weakley County is well represented with Greenfield and Westview, while Huntingdon and Gibson County made the tournament in Single-A as well.

The Greenfield Lady Jackets defeated MAHS Saturday night to advance to the ‘Boro for the third straight year. Head Coach Willie Trevathan told WCMT Sports that the plan against North Greene in the opening round will remain the same as always.

As for the Lady Chargers, Westview edged out Covington 50-45 with Jada Harrison’s free throws icing the game late. Chargers Coach Brian Haskins says that was a good test for Westview.

Coach Trevathan gave the plans for the Lady Jackets’ trip.

Westview’s opening round matchup with Grainger will be the first time the two schools met on the hardwood, and Coach Haskins says that can be a good thing.

Westview will have the late game Wednesday night when they play Grainger at 6:00. Greenfield will tip off with North Greene at 1:15 on Thursday. Both games will be broadcast on Mix 101.3.