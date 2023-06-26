Weakley County woman sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing meth

A Weakley County woman will spend eight years in federal prison for distributing meth.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 34-year-old Amy Marie Mitchell, of Dresden, was sentenced in Memphis federal court to 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release following her guilty plea to possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

According to information presented in court, law enforcement officers became aware in July 2021 that Mitchell and her co-defendant, Robert Warren Gearin, were distributing crystal meth in and around Weakley County.

Working with a confidential informant, investigators bought 13 grams of crystal meth from someone who had obtained the drugs from Mitchell and Gearin’s home in Dresden.

On October 21, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and seized close to 400 grams of meth, plastic baggies, three sets of digital scales, a Taurus TX .22 caliber pistol with matching ammunition, and a police scanner.

Officers learned through witnesses and additional investigation that over a four-month period Mitchell and Gearin sold approximately four pounds of meth in the Weakley County area.

Earlier this year, Mitchell pled guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute. Gearin entered a guilty plea to similar charges and is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, TBI, 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the DEA.