The Weakley/Obion County Carl Perkins Center will celebrate an Open House Friday at its new building on North Lindell Street in Martin.

Center Director Amber Whitten tells Thunderbolt Radio News the new facility was much-needed.

As part of tomorrow’s Open House, tours of the new facility will be from 8:00 until 5:00 with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at noon.

The annual Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse telethon will be August 18 with the Weakley/Obion Center featured on the telethon that afternoon from 4:00 to 5:00.