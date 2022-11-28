Weakley Playhouse brings the Spirit of Christmas in festival stage first

The Weakley Playhouse is bringing the classic ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to Martin’s Festival Park stage in a student production of “A Christmas Carol.”

The performance is set to be the first ever full-length play to be held on the new stage at Festival Park. Additionally, it’s the second outdoor show in Weakley Playhouse history.

The cast of the Charles Dickens holiday classic brings together students from four Weakley County Schools including Westview High, Gleason School, Martin Middle, and Greenfield School.

Betsy Mantooth will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and Jeremiah Britt will act as Nephew Fred. Bob Cratchit and wife Emily will be played by Bryson Boyd and Atlantis Taylor. Sadie Havrila will take on the role of Marley’s Ghost, and Bo Porter will portray Tiny Tim Cratchit. Other members of the cast and ensemble include Emily Kelley, Thomas Brown, Annastyn Morgan, Sariah Shane, Kella Simmons, Neela Hernandez, Matthew Moon, Samantha Hurt, Joel Torres, Abby Collie, Lydia Britt, Emily Scott, Ella Murphy, Kay Hilt, David Smart, Garret Moore, Jack Mantooth, Abbey Buchanan, Danica Archabal, Lucy Oelrich, Avery Rogers, Katelin Rutledge, Charlie Rogers, Zowie Tipton, Leah Craddock, Lydia Thorsen, Trinity Boyd, Nathan Reese, Taylor Longacre, and Lena Zimmerman.

Weakley Playhouse Director Martin Kane is excited about the opportunity for more community members to see the talent of the cast and crew.

“We are excited that the new location will provide a fun, new venue for the production. These talented students work very hard for months leading up to opening night,” explained Kane. “We selected this play because it’s a classic that we hope will inspire folks to come out from every town and community in the county. Whether or not you know any students who attend Weakley County Schools, we hope everyone will come and enjoy this special Christmas entertainment,” he said.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier said that the success of Weakley Playhouse demonstrates the spirit of creative collaboration.

“Weakley Playhouse is a countywide group. Students from 4 schools are represented in the cast of this play, and that is both rare and extraordinary. Mr. Kane encourages students from every high school in the county to consider joining their team. Creativity thrives in the collaborative space between schools and communities,” said Director Frazier.

Performances for “A Christmas Carol” are set for Thursday and Friday, December 8-9 at 7:00 and Saturday, December 10 at 4:30 and 7:00.

All shows will be on the Festival Park Stage in downtown Martin.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 through EventBrite at eventbrite.com/cc/a-christmas-carol-live-1382399.

Details and a link to tickets can also be found under the “A Christmas Carol Live” event on the City of Martin Facebook page, facebook.com/cityofmartin.

Proceeds for the play will support Weakley Playhouse and future productions.