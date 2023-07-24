Weakley Playhouse’s ‘Steel Magnolias’ is the perfect ‘friends night out’ event

The Weakley Playhouse will present Steel Magnolias on the Westview High School Theater stage in four special shows the last weekend in July.

“This is a great show to enjoy with your best friend or group of close pals. It’s ideal for a special night out with girlfriends,” said Weakley Playhouse Director and Westview High Teacher Martin Kane.

Written by Robert Harling, the comedy-drama focuses on the special friendship between a group of women in a small, southern town. Playhouse students specifically selected the story, ready to tackle the challenging, emotionally involved circumstances and mature themes represented in the play.

Behind the scenes, the small cast is made up of a group of close friends who’ve created a unique bond through their years of working together on many of the drama club’s productions. Five graduated Seniors and one student who will be a Senior this year comprise the cast list.

The Steel Magnolias cast includes:

Emily Kelley (Class of 2024 Senior) will portray Truvy Jones

Abbey Buchanan played by Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie

Betsy Mantooth portrays M’lynn Eatenton

Samantha Hurt plays Ouiser Bourdreaux

Katelin Rutledge portrayed by Clairee Belcher

Atlantis Taylor plays Annelle Dupuy

Director Kane said that the actors have worked hard to explore their characters.

“This small group is extraordinarily talented, and they work together wonderfully on stage. Each one of them has put a lot of time into character development. It’s the last chance to see these actors together in their final appearance as a group on the Playhouse stage. You won’t want to miss it,” Kane said.

Atlantis Taylor graduated from Westview High in May and is proud to say she’s been a part of the program.

“It’s a bittersweet production for all of the cast and crew because it’s our last show together. Weakley Playhouse is open to students from schools around the county, and I’ve met so many amazing people through this program. It’s opened many new doors for me,” Taylor remarked.

Westview Senior Emily Kelley said that working with this production is an experience she’ll never forget.

“This is my fifth year with Weakley Playhouse. It’s hard to say how much it means to me and the positive effect it’s had on my life. Working with these talented graduates has been beyond special. I speak for all of us in Weakley Playhouse when I say that we can’t truly express our appreciation for Mr. Kane and the amazing relationships we’ve built in the program,” she acknowledged.

She sees big things in the future for Weakley Playhouse.

“It’s amazing how the program has grown. I’m looking forward to even more big things happening with Playhouse in the future,” said Kelley.

Performances will be in the Westview High School Theater at 7PM on July 28, 2PM and 7PM on July 29, and at 2PM on July 30. Doors open 15 minutes prior to show time, and admission is $10 at the door. Audiences are reminded that the play involves dramatic themes that are best suited for the emotionally mature.

For more about Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.