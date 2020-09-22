A major drug bust was made by officers in Lake County.

Agents from the 29th Judicial District served a search warrant at a residence in Lake County, where numerous items were located.

Reports said officers seized 59-ounces of marijuana, hundreds of suspected Xanax pills weighing more than 11 ounces, a quarter ounce of methamphetamine and 30 grams of an unidentified powder believed to be fentanyl.

Also taken with the warrant was two firearms and electronic scales.

24 year old Cristian Jones, of Tiptonville, was arrested and charged with drug and weapon violations.