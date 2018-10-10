Alcoa’s Braedon Wear turned in back-to-back 3-under-par rounds to win the Tennessee Division 1 Small School State Golf Tournament.

Ware shot a two-day, 36 hole score of 138, besting the field of 64 golfers at the Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester.

Locally, Ben Austin, of McKenzie, turned in a two day score of 14-over-par-158, while Tyler Walton, of Union City posted a score of 18-over-par-162.

Ethan Goad, of Gibson County, finished with a 25-over-par-169, and Grant Roberts, of Dresden, completed the 36 hole tournament with a 28-over-par-172.

