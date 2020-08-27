The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the Ken-Tenn area.

The Flash Flood Watch is in affect from this evening through Friday.

Forecasters say there is the possibility of 2-to-4 inches of rain, with some locations receiving up to six inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

A Wind Advisory will go into affect at midnight tonight, and continue until 4:00 on Friday afternoon.

Current forecasts indicate sustained winds of 20-to-25 miles per hour during the period, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Although no advisories have been posted at this time, the local area could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday, that could include short lived tornadoes.