Rain continues to affect local farmers and their attempts to get their corn crops in the ground.

With this being the last full week of April, and forecasts again calling for additional rain, planting time is running short.

Obion County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, Bob Shumate, said the weather pattern definitely has farmers behind in the field.

If drier weather does not come to the local area soon, Shumate said many farmers will have to change from their original planting plans.

The latest weekly report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that Tennessee farmers have planted only 24-percent of the corn crops at this time.