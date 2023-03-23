Weather Alert Day for Friday in the Ken-Tenn Area

A weather alert day is in place for Friday for the Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service has placed all of West Tennessee and Western Kentucky in a three-out-of-five, or moderate zone, for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Weather Service reports say rainfall amounts of one-to-three inches, for counties in the zone, could cause flash flooding.

Current forecasts also indicate the possibility of severe weather during the morning and late evening hours, which could prompt watches and warnings.