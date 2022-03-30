Today is a weather alert day for the Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, that includes the Northwest Tennessee counties of

Lake, Obion, Weakley, Gibson, Henry, Carroll and Dyer County.

Forecasters say the warning area will see sustained South winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour.

Strong winds could cause tree damage, downed power lines and driving difficulty for high profile vehicles.

The wind warning period is until 7:00 tonight.

The National Weather Service has also upgraded the severe weather threat to a Level-4, that includes the southern portion of Weakley County, along with counties of Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Lauderdale and Crockett.

Lake and Obion County, along with the largest portion of Weakley County and all of Western Kentucky remain in a Level-3 zone.

Current forecasts indicate the timeline of severe weather for the afternoon hours.