Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Region

The Ken-Tenn area could be in store for strong to severe thunderstorms today and tonight.

The National Weather Service has placed Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County, along with Fulton County in Western Kentucky, in a Level 3 risk of severe thunderstorms.

All modes of severe weather could occur, including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.

Current models show the possibility of the storms mainly after the noon hour, with some additional strong storms tonight.

While energy that could produce tornadoes appears to be greater south of the local region, forecasters say some storms could be capable of producing winds as high as 70-miles per hour, with one-inch hail.

Counties south of the Ken-Tenn area, including Tipton, Shelby and Haywood, along with portions of southeast Arkansas are in a Level 4 area for severe weather.

The most dangerous area today is focused in central Mississippi and Alabama, which has been placed in the highest category of Level 5.

Everyone is encouraged to keep tuned to Thunderbolt Broadcasting, and to have their weather radios on and cell phones charged.