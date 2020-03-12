Today is a Weather Alert Day for the entire Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service has now placed the area in a Level 3, or Enhanced Zone, for the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.

Forecasters say the area could see two rounds of severe thunderstorms, with one around mid-day and another this evening.

Everyone is also encouraged to have availability to weather alerts throughout the day.

Stay tuned to Thunderbolt Broadcasting for the latest weather information.