Weather Alert Day Issued for Ken-Tenn Area for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has placed all of the Ken-Tenn area in a Level-2 threat of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Currently, the Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from midnight tonight through 6:00 on Tuesday night, which covers Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

The greatest threat for the area will be for heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with the possibility of hail and an isolated tornado.

Current forecasts indicate up to, and possibly over three inches of rain during the watch period, with South winds on Tuesday as high as 30 miles-per-hour.