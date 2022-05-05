Weather Forces Cancellation of Annual Rotary Relays in Union City
Due to a 70 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms today, the 45th annual Rotary Relays have been canceled.
Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said school officials made the decision to call off the meet early this morning, based on the forecast and travel concerns for visiting schools.
It marks the eighth time in the history of West Tennessee’s longest-running track event that weather or other factors have forced cancellation of the meet.