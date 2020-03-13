Playing conditions, forecast of more inclement weather over the weekend, and the decision of a neighboring school system to suspend spring sports for two weeks, has again altered the sports schedules of several Union City Schools teams.

Union City School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Weakley County Schools announced this morning they are canceling all spring sports activities from now until when they return following their Spring Break on March 30.

That decision immediately affected today’s tennis matches and baseball game between Westview and Union City’s teams.

The Twister baseball team will now host Bradford at 5:30 in a non-district contest at Elam Stadium.

Union City’s track teams’ participation in the Coach Johnson Memorial Classic at Fort Campbell, Ky., scheduled for Saturday, is now off due to a forecast of rain and cold.

The Union City High School softball team had its doubleheader at Stewart County, scheduled for Saturday, cancelled.

The Lady Tornadoes will, however, open their season today at 5 p.m. with a home game against Gibson County.

The UCHS soccer team will play a home match tonight at 7 against Ripley at War Memorial Stadium.

That contest will follow a season-opening middle school match for Union City against Paris Inman at 5:30.

The Union City Middle School tennis teams are still slated to open their 2020 campaign with a home match against Augustine today at 4:00 at home.