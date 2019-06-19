The NWS reports the entire Mid-South has a SLIGHT risk (level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms this Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Right now it appears there will be two rounds of thunderstorms:

The first: This afternoon primarily across west Tennessee, but also portions of NE Arkansas and the Missouri Boot Heel.

The second: Late this evening and tonight across the entire area. A line of storms likely crossing the Mississippi River before midnight and moving east through the early hours of Thursday. Additional storms could be possible across northeast Mississippi through late Thursday morning.

Both rounds of storms will carry the threat of producing damaging wind and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be possible at times.