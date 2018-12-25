The following is an update on our weather across the Mid-South for Thursday through Thursday night.

It’s going to be windy on Thursday. Gusts of around 35 miles an hour are expected. These are general wind gusts not necessarily associate with thunderstorms.

Additionally, strong thunderstorms are forecast with a isolated severe wind gust possible. NWS is watching the evolution of the storms system for the possibility of more widespread severe weather. This is a potent storm system, however the instability remains in question. South of Interstate 40 has the greatest potential for any strong to severe weather.

Nevertheless, heavy rainfall does appear increasingly possible Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible mainly South of I-40.