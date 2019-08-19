The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced Monday the launch of an efficient method to access traffic crash reports from law enforcement agencies across the state.

Effective immediately, involved parties may obtain their crash reports through PurchaseTNcrash.gov.

Commissioner Jeff Long says the implementation of the website will provide the public with a fast, convenient option to access a crash report online and enhance the efficiency of law enforcement agencies across the state.

To obtain a crash report, you must have the following information: date of the crash, name of the agency that investigated the crash, last name of the driver involved and the driver license number of the driver involved in the crash. In addition you must also have one of the following: VIN number, license plate number, or the case or tracking number.

Crashes investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, as well as local police and sheriff departments, should be available online within seven business days of the crash.

The cost of an online crash report is $10.

Citizens may continue to visit any local THP district office to purchase crash reports or request a copy to be sent via the U.S. mail.

The fee for those options is $4.

Business entities and insurance companies may request a business account for accessing the new system by submitting a request through www.PurchaseTNcrash.gov.