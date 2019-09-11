The Fulton County Pilots will play host to Class-3A Webster County on Friday night in Hickman.

The Pilots are now (2-1) following their win last week over Fulton City.

Coach James Bridges talked about the Trojans and the play of Fulton County’s Broc Bridges and Dylan Hammond.

The Pilots running game has been impressive after three games, with the game plan of carrying the football to continue this week.

Kickoff for the Webster County at Fulton County game has been changed to a 7:30 start at Sanger Field.