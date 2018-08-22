Today is Day 3 of the Obion County Fair at the fairgrounds in Union City.

“Special Needs Day” will be observed from 9:00 until 1:00 this afternoon, with entry day for cut flowers also the same hours at the Domestic Arts Building.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the goat show will be held at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with the carnival opening on the midway at 6:00.

At 7:00 tonight, championship wrestling will take place at the grandstand, with the youth musical starting at 8:00 in the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

The days activities will conclude at 10:00 tonight with the drawing for $1,000.

Admission to the Obion County Fair today is $12.00, which covers all rides on the midway.

