The 13th Annual Sharon Corn and Music Festival continues today.

A Health Fair will be held today from 9:00 to 11:00 at the Sharon Fire Department with free health screenings and resource information from local providers.

Today’s Hamburger and Hot Dog Sack Lunch is from 10:30 to 1:00 next to the Sharon Fire Department. Sack lunches are $5.

At 7:00 tonight, Victory Baptist Church in Sharon will host the Open Mic All-Gospel Singing.

The festival wraps up tomorrow night with Trivia Night and the Ham and Bean Supper.