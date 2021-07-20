Wednesday is Deadline to Apply for a Duck Blind in Tennessee

The deadline to apply for a season long duck blind is midnight on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says applications must be submitted through their GoOutdoorsTennessee.com website, to have a chance to receive one of the Tier 1 blinds.

TWRA reports say duck hunters will be selected in a computerized lottery style drawing, with the winning applicants named in August.

Before Wednesday night’s deadline, applicants can form parties of eight hunters, with each person having a chance to be selected.

For those wanting the opportunity for a duck blind at Reelfoot Lake, their will be drawings for 61 TIER 1 blinds.