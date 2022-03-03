Wednesday Night Sports

Last night, the Westview Lady Chargers secured the Region 6AA championship with a dominating second half defeating Gibson Co 52 to 39.

After the game, Coach Brian Haskins had high praise for his team.

Westview will play host to Loretto while Gibson Co must travel to Summertown. All sectional games will tip off at 7:00 Saturday night.

In other action last night…

At the Girls Region 6-A Final @ West Carroll

McKenzie defeated Houston Co 73- 58 to secure the regional title and a home game in the Sectionals on Saturday night. McKenzie will play host to Moore Co while Houston Co must travel to Wayne Co.

Girls Region 8A Final @ Westwood

MAHS defeated Westwood 67-36 for the regional title last night in Memphis. This sets up a showdown with the Dresden at MAHS while Gleason will play host to runner-up Westwood on Saturday night.

Girls Region 6-AAA Final @ South Side

Jackson South Side claimed the 6AAA title last night over Hardin Co with a 66 to 44 win. South Side will host Murfreesboro Central Magnet while Hardin Co must travel to Creek Wood for the sectionals.

Girls Region 7-AA Final @ Bolivar

Scotts Hill topped Riverside 43 to 40 in last night’s 7AA championship to get the right to host Memphis Manassas on Saturday night while Riverside must travel to Memphis Mitchell in Sub-state play.

Girls Region 7-AAA Final @ Ripley

And in 7AAA it was the Lady Choctaws of Dyer Co taking the win over The Lady Cavaliers of Crockett Co 44 to 26 to get the right to host Region 8AAA runner-up Memphis Melrose. Crockett County will be required to travel to Fayette-Ware in Sectional play Saturday night.



For Tonight

Boys Region 6-A Final @ West Carroll

McKenzie vs. West Carroll

Boys Region 6-AA Final @ Milan

Gibson County vs. Milan

Boys Region 6-AAA Final @ South Side

North Side vs. South Side

Boys Region 7-A Final @ Peabody

Peabody vs. Middleton

Boys Region 7-AA Final @ Bolivar

Bolivar/Memphis Business winner vs. Douglass/Scotts Hill winner

Boys Region 7-AAA Final @ Ripley

Ripley vs. Crockett County

Boys Region 7-AAAA Final @ Kenwood

Clarksville/Henry Co. winner vs. Kenwood/Rossview winner