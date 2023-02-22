Wednesday night’s Civil Rights Conference speaker presentation canceled

Tamika Mallory, Wednesday night’s scheduled speaker for the UT Martin Civil Rights Conference, has canceled her presentation because of a personal emergency.

A new date for her presentation has not been set.

Mallory was scheduled to speak about the topic “Intersections of Trauma, Mental Health, and Addiction in the Black Community.”

Remaining events for the 23rd annual conference include a UT Martin student health fair February 24, from 10:00 until 2:00, in the Boling University Center’s second-floor lobby and a presentation titled “Democracy and Race,” presented by community activist Joyce Washington, of Martin, on February 27 at 6:00.

The conference concludes with a screening of the movie “Till,” February 28 at 6:00, in the Campbell Humanities Auditorium in the Holt Humanities Building.