In girls high school basketball action Tuesday night:
- Gleason 51 – Dresden 47
- Dyersburg 53 – Obion Central 41
- Westview 65 – Milan 38
- Union City 54 – South Fulton 26
- Henry County 75 – West Creek 12
- Huntingdon 73 – Bruceton 21
- Crockett County 76 – South Gibson 35
- Camden 59 – Lewis County 58
- Gibson County 66 – Humboldt 24
- Dyer County 52 – Munford 35
- Bolivar Central 58 – Fayette Ware 37
- Bradford 54 – Lake County 25
- Chester County 77 – North Side 40
- South Side 66 – McNairy Central 46
- Covington 73 – Haywood 35
- USJ 67 – JCS 25
- Carlisle County 35 – Lyon County 32
- Graves County 40 – Hopkinsville 30
- St. Mary 53 – Community Christian 40
In boys high school basketball Tuesday night:
- Dresden 63 – Gleason 42
- Westview 79 – Milan 46
- Union City 67 – South Fulton 48
- Dyersburgh 67 – Obion Central 34
- Bradford 50 – Lake County 41
- Huntingdon 83 – Bruceton 54
- McKenzie 68 – Natchez Trace 10
- Dyer County 51 – Munford 48
- Camden 73 – Lewis County 68
- South Gibson 64 – Crockett County 63
- Humboldt 85 – Gibson County 48
- JCS 52 – USJ 38
- Fulton County 70 – Hickman County 48
- Graves County 67 – McCracken County 56
- Mayfield 70 – Ballard Memorial 47
- Paducah Tilghman 63 – Marshall County 47
- St. Mary 42 – Community Christian 30
Men’s college basketball action tonight
- Vanderbilt @ Georgia
- (9) Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech
- (16) Ohio State @ Rutgers
- (11) Auburn @ Ole Miss
- (21) Marquette @ Creighton
- (17) Houston @ Temple
- North Florida @ Lipscomb
- (25) TCU @ (7) Kansas
- (4) Viriginia @ Boston College
- Miami @ (13) Florida State
- San Jose State @ (10) Nevada
In women’s college basketball action tonight:
- (18) Minnesota @ (23) Michigan State
- Cincinnati @ (3) UConn
- TCU @ (20) Iowa State
- Memphis @ Tulsa
- Kansas State @ (4) Baylor
- Oklahoma @ (11) Texas
And on the ice in the NHL:
- Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks