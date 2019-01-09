In girls high school basketball action Tuesday night:

Gleason 51 – Dresden 47

Dyersburg 53 – Obion Central 41

Westview 65 – Milan 38

Union City 54 – South Fulton 26

Henry County 75 – West Creek 12

Huntingdon 73 – Bruceton 21

Crockett County 76 – South Gibson 35

Camden 59 – Lewis County 58

Gibson County 66 – Humboldt 24

Dyer County 52 – Munford 35

Bolivar Central 58 – Fayette Ware 37

Bradford 54 – Lake County 25

Chester County 77 – North Side 40

South Side 66 – McNairy Central 46

Covington 73 – Haywood 35

USJ 67 – JCS 25

Carlisle County 35 – Lyon County 32

Graves County 40 – Hopkinsville 30

St. Mary 53 – Community Christian 40

In boys high school basketball Tuesday night:

Dresden 63 – Gleason 42

Westview 79 – Milan 46

Union City 67 – South Fulton 48

Dyersburgh 67 – Obion Central 34

Bradford 50 – Lake County 41

Huntingdon 83 – Bruceton 54

McKenzie 68 – Natchez Trace 10

Dyer County 51 – Munford 48

Camden 73 – Lewis County 68

South Gibson 64 – Crockett County 63

Humboldt 85 – Gibson County 48

JCS 52 – USJ 38

Fulton County 70 – Hickman County 48

Graves County 67 – McCracken County 56

Mayfield 70 – Ballard Memorial 47

Paducah Tilghman 63 – Marshall County 47

St. Mary 42 – Community Christian 30

Men’s college basketball action tonight

Vanderbilt @ Georgia

(9) Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech

(16) Ohio State @ Rutgers

(11) Auburn @ Ole Miss

(21) Marquette @ Creighton

(17) Houston @ Temple

North Florida @ Lipscomb

(25) TCU @ (7) Kansas

(4) Viriginia @ Boston College

Miami @ (13) Florida State

San Jose State @ (10) Nevada

In women’s college basketball action tonight:

(18) Minnesota @ (23) Michigan State

Cincinnati @ (3) UConn

TCU @ (20) Iowa State

Memphis @ Tulsa

Kansas State @ (4) Baylor

Oklahoma @ (11) Texas

And on the ice in the NHL:

Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks