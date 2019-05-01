The Tennessee Iris Festival continues today with midweek events.

This morning is the Baking Contest at the McWherter Civic Center. Baked dishes need to be submitted at the Civic Center between 8:00 and 10:00 this morning with judging at 10:00.

Then the Senior Center Potluck Luncheon is at noon at the McWherter Civic Center.

The Pancake Supper at Dresden First Baptist Church Family Life Center is tonight from 5:00 to 6:45, followed by the Community Wide Gospel Singing at 7:00, featuring classically trained tenor Mike Bundon, the current Minister of Music and Worship at Smithwood Baptist Church in Knoxville.

Tomorrow events include the Community Health Fair at the Weakley County Courthouse from 9:00 to noon, the Fairytale Feast for children will be at the Dresden Elementary School cafeteria from 4:00 to 5:30, and the Fashion Show at Dresden High School Little Theatre at 7:00.

The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival continues through Saturday.