Wednesday’s Skyhawk WBB road game at Morehead State postponed; rescheduled for January 24

The UT Martin women’s basketball contest scheduled for Wednesday against Morehead State has been postponed in accordance with NCAA and OVC COVID-19 protocols within the Eagles program.

Consistent with the OVC basketball rescheduling policy, the contest will be moved to the first available Monday makeup window.

The two teams will now square off on Monday, Jan. 24 in Ellis T. Johnson Arena at 4:00 CST.

Wednesday’s UT Martin/Morehead State men’s game will still be played as scheduled, starting at 6:00 CST with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.

